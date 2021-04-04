Amid Increase In COVID Cases, Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Sunday

Maharashtra Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Sunday, April 4, via video conferencing. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the meeting. Strategies and necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 cases in the state will be discussed. Also, it has been speculated that the CM will also discuss the need for the complete lockdown in the state and its consequences.

High chances of a lockdown in Maharashtra

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid high chances of a lockdown in Maharashtra due to a record number of regular COVID-19 incidents. The film association urged the CM not to enforce a lockdown, citing the financial losses incurred by various industry stakeholders after the last lockdown in 2020. They said that the lockdown had affected the actors, staff, and technicians and that they were still working to make up for last year's loss.

Due to a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune administration announced on Friday, April 2, that bars, hotels, and restaurants in the district will remain closed for the next seven days. With the exception of weddings and last rite ceremonies, all public meetings in the district have been restricted. Just 50 guests are allowed to attend weddings, with only 20 allowed to stay for the last rites.

COVID situation in Maha

Maharashtra registered 49,170 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 28,97,867. Until yesterday, there were 4,02,552 active cases in the state. 277 deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 55,656. Meanwhile, India recorded 92,736 cases in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of Coronavirus cases reached 1,23,20,886.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI