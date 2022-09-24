Amid Increasing Chinese Interference, QUAD Bats For Free And Open Indo-Pacific Region

Amid the growing influence of China, the foreign ministers of QUAD nations met on Friday and reiterated their pledge of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In a joint statement released by Quad-- a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States-- the ministers said the main aim of the group is to ensure a region where the rules-based international order is upheld, and where the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are respected.

"We reaffirmed our conviction that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific," read the statement.

Notably, the meeting between India's S Jaishankar, US's Antony Blinken, Japan's Hayashi Yoshimasa and Australia's Penny Wong came on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Without naming China, the ministers opposed any unilateral actions taken by the country and said they will oppose Beijing's attempt to change the status quo. Besides, the ministers reaffirmed unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality, ASEAN-led regional architecture, and practical implementation of ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders underscored the Quad’s unwavering support for the UN Charter, including its three pillars, and our steadfast commitment to strengthening and reforming the UN and international system. They said Quad affirmed its support for a UN that solves the consequential challenges and safeguards shared and interconnected resources. "This includes the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals," read the statement released after the QUAD ministerial meeting.

Quad ministers agreed to fight ransomware threats

"We are committed to advancing a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council, so that the Council reflects the current global realities and incorporates more geographically diverse perspectives. We underscored the need to address attempts to unilaterally subvert the international and multilateral system, including in the UN," according to the statement. Reacting to the recent cyberattacks, the QUAD ministers said they are committed to open and secure cyberspace and will collectively fight against ransomware threats.

"We commit to further cooperate on capacity-building programmes and initiatives that are aimed at enhancing regional cybersecurity and improving resilience against ransomware attacks in the Indo-Pacific," said the ministers.

