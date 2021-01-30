Amid Intensifying Farmer Protests; Govt Snaps Internet At Singhu, Ghazipur & Tikri Borders

In light of the growing tensions at the borders of Delhi amid ongoing farmer protests, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders, and their adjoining areas till 11 pm on January 31.

The Ministry has said that the action was taken to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency after incidents of violence broke out at multiple locations during farm protests in and around the city.

"... it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31," the Home Ministry order read.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh have decided to march towards the Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers and to participate in a Kisan mahapanchayat. In light of the same, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed both carriageways of NH-24, to and from the Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border.

Haryana govt snaps internet services

On Friday, the Haryana government had suspended internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on January 30, taking the total number of districts with internet shut down to 17. Only voice calls are allowed in the 14 districts including Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa.

The internet services have also been snapped in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar by the Haryana government. Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government also cut off power and water supply to hundreds of farmers at the Ghazipur border, who have been camping out on the roads against the Centre's farm laws.

