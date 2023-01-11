Amid Joshimath Crisis, Houses In Aligarh's Kanwariganj Develop Cracks And Leaks

Amid land subsidence incident in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, residents of Aligarh's Kanwariganj have raised similar concerns after they found cracks in a few houses. "For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses, due to which we are forced to live in panic."

While speaking to ANI, a local resident said the people of Aligarh have also taken this matter before the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, but alleged that no action has been taken.

"We have also complained about it, but the municipal corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse," a local named Shashi, said.

The residents have claimed that cracks in houses were due to the government's Smart City scheme, under which a pipeline was laid, and leakage in that same pipe is leading to the development of cracks. "It has been 3–4 days. We have intimated the same to the department, but no assistance has been provided so far. We are being forced to live in terror," said another local.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Rakesh Kumar Yadav said that the matter is yet to come to full notice, but necessary action will be taken by the department. "We have just received the information that there have been cracks in some houses in the Kanwariganj area. The matter has not yet come to full notice. "We will now send our team to the site, and the necessary action will be taken by the Municipal Corporation," assured Yadav.

Uttarakhand's Joshimath crisis

Uttarakhand's Joshimath is facing its worst crisis as hundreds of houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence. According to reports, more than 600 families in Joshimath have been rehabilitated, and the authorities have declared the town a "landslide subsidence zone".

Joshimath area is facing massive land subsidence due to multiple reasons, both natural and unnatural. Earlier on Friday, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Kalachand Sain said the factors causing the sinking of the land are not recent but have built up over a long period of time.

"The three principal factors are Joshimath's vulnerable foundations as it was developed on the debris of a landslide triggered by an earthquake more than a century ago, its location in seismic zone V, which is more prone to earthquakes, besides gradual weathering and water percolation, which reduce the cohesive strength of the rocks over time," said Sain.

Image: ANI