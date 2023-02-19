Amid Joshimath Fear, Char Dham Yatra To Commence From 22 April This Year

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced the time and date for the reopening of the Kedarnath portals after the six-month winter break. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Kedarnath temple is situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas. After nearly six months of closure, the portals of Kedarnath will re-open on April 25 at 6:20 am.

The date for the opening of all four revered shrines -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri has been announced by the state administration. Notably, the annual pilgrimage will commence on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham gates. Portals of Badrinath will open on April 27.

The timing and date for the reopening of the temple gates were announced at a ceremony at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Char Dham Yatra to begin amid Joshimath fear

Char Dham Yatra this year will be held against the backdrop of land subsidence in Joshimath which is around 45 km away from Badrinath. As Joshimath is known as the 'gateway to Badrinath', the town in the Chamoli district is the last major halt for pilgrims travelling on the lone route to the holy city.

Considering the crisis being faced by the people of Joshimath for the last few months, the Uttarakhand government waived the water and electricity bills of the residents affected by land subsidence in Joshimath for 6 months. Notably, various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Out of these, 181 buildings are in unsafe areas and the dismantling work of Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn is in its final stage.