Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Hindu Seers & Muslim Clerics Appeal For Peace Among Communities

Amid the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, leaders of all faiths including seers, clerics, and priests addressed the issue on Saturday and called peace between the communities. Addressing the media after an urgent meeting on the matter, one of the religious leaders said Karnataka has always followed a custom where Hindus and Muslims live in peace and harmony.

"It is our responsibility to take the is 100-year -old legacy forward by living with dignity and respecting each others' faiths without any differences. As the matter of whether hijab should be allowed inside schools is being heard by the court, it should not be discussed any further. I request all parties to solve the issue at the primary level," appealed one of the Muslim clerics at the breifing.

Currently, the Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi. As of now, the Court has ordered all students regardless of religion, to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags inside classrooms, until further orders.

Karnataka Hijab row

The HC order urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions that were closed due to relentless protests by students. Amid the protests, Karnataka Minority Welfare Department has restrained all students from wearing hijabs of shawls in government colleges and prescribed dress codes for the same.

On Friday, the Karnataka government contended before the Karnataka HC that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

Earlier today, Shivamogga's Karnataka Public School in Shiralakoppa suspended 58 students. As students continue to stage a protest against the ban on hijabs in the college for the 5th consecutive day, the principal suspended all 58 female students until further orders for disobeying college orders.