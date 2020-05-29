Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dials US Secretary Of Defense, Vow To Continue Cooperation

On the evening of Friday, May 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defense Dr.Mark Thomas Esper at the latter's request. This assumes significance in the wake of US President Donald Trump offering to mediate between India and China on the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control. The two Ministers briefed each other on their respective experience of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, they vowed to continue the "excellent bilateral cooperation" between India and the US.

They not only reviewed the progress on several bilateral defence partnerships but also expressed their commitment to further promote them. Thereafter, Esper accepted Singh's invite to visit India at the earliest mutually convenient time. Singh also appreciated Esper's condolence over the lives lost in Cyclone Amphan. Additionally, they exchanged views on regional developments of "shared security interest".

Discussed issues pertaining to COVID-19 situation with the US Secretary of Defense, Mr. Mark T. Esper. As strategic partners with close economic and defence ties, India and the United States will work together to deal with the complex challenges posed by this pandemic. @EsperDoD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 29, 2020

During our telephonic conversation we reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation agreements and expressed our commitment to further promote our defence partnership.



We also exchanged views on regional developments of shared security interest. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 29, 2020

'I did speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

Speaking to the media, US President Donald Trump stated that a "big conflict" is going on between India and China. He hinted that both countries were unhappy. At the same time, Trump revealed that he had spoken to PM Modi and claimed that the latter was not in a "good mood" about the developments vis-à-vis China.

US President Donald Trump remarked, "We have a big conflict going on between India and China, two countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what's going on with China."

However, sources on Friday stated that there had been no recent contact between the PM and US President Donald Trump. The final conversation between both leaders was on April 4, 2020 regarding the subject of Hydroxychloroquine, sources added. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhoa Lijian ruled out third-party intervention in the current border situation between China and India. The spokesperson asserted that both nations had "perfect" border-related mechanisms and communication channels.

