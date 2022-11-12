Amid Language Debate, Amit Shah Appeals To TN Govt To Start Medical Education In Tamil

Amid the ongoing language war, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to start medical education in Tamil medium in the state, highlighting the legacy of Tamil as one of the oldest languages in the world.

Speaking at an event, Amit Shah said, "Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world. I believe Tamil grammar is also one of the oldest grammar in the world. Not just Tamil Nadu but it is the responsibility of the nation to promote Tamil. Many states in the country have started medical and technical education in regional languages."

"I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to start medical education in Tamil. It will help students from Tamil medium schools to grasp the subjects easily. It will also help in research and development in the field of medical science in Tamil," Shah added.

Language row continues

This comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the Centre to not force another language war by introducing Hindi. He also mentioned as India is a country of diversity and we should treat all languages equally. He further accused the BJP of trying to destroy the country's unity.

In a statement released last month, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "Indian subcontinent's pride is in the spirit of diversity, people are living as brothers in harmony. But, BJP is trying to destroy and establish the country as one nation, one religion, one food and one culture. This will affect India's unity."

"Committee of Parliament on Official Languages, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, submitted a report to our President, in which it was recommended that in IIT, IIM and AIIMS and central universities the language of instruction should be Hindi," Stalin said, adding, "Several news reports are also suggesting that the Centre is also planning to replace English in many places."

It is important to note that the language debate was ignited in April this year when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it has been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government.