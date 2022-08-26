Amid Liquor Scam, Delhi LG Directs Probe Into Lapses In Govt School Classroom Construction

In more trouble for Aam Aadmi Party after the Liquor scam, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a detailed investigation into the construction of classrooms in government schools. The L-G has sought a report from the Chief Secretary over the 2.5-year delay on the part of the Vigilance Department in acting on the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi Government Schools.

The report, which found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of the projects, was sent by CVC to the Vigilance Department in February 2020, seeking comments for further probe or action.

School project under scanner: L-G takes serious view of delay in action on CVC inquiry

"The LG has taken a serious view of this inordinate delay that appears to be an obvious attempt at covering up gross malpractices pointing towards corruption, apart from violating the relevant clauses of the CVC manual," an official communication, accessed by Republic said.

The LG Secretariat had received a complaint enclosing a copy of the CVC communication to the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD.

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) received a complaint in July 2019 regarding irregularities and cost overruns in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi Government schools.

It has been alleged that the construction cost escalated by up to 90% in the guise of richer specifications without calling tender. The Delhi government also sanctioned cost escalation of Rs 500 crore without tender, the report alleged, adding that the specifications of "construction of classrooms" were interchanged with "equivalent classrooms".

This development comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with the irregularities in the new excise policy, which has now been withdrawn.