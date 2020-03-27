Amid Lockdown, Delhi Govt Provides Lunch & Night Shelter To 2 Lakh People

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Delhi Government is providing meals to people in 325 schools located across the capital amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution will further increase to 560 schools on Saturday, he added.

"We have started distributing food in schools so that we can provide food to those people who are facing problems. The Chief Minister's message is that nobody should stay hungry. Currently, food is being distributed at 325 such centres and tomorrow it will increase to 560," Sisodia told the media.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia said, "Today, lunch was distributed to about two lakh Delhiites in 325 schools and 225 night-shelters in different areas of Delhi. Apart from this, many flying squads are also providing food in different areas."

आज दिल्ली के अलग अलग क्षेत्रों में 325 स्कूलों में और 225 नाईट शेल्टर्ज़ में क़रीब दो लाख दिल्लीवासियों को दोपहर का भोजन बाँटा गया.

इसके अलावा कई फलाइंग दस्ते भी अलग अलग बस्तियों में भोजन उपलब्ध करवा रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/7Q1qpzBymu — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 27, 2020

Sisodia further stated that the administration is providing food to people in all the areas which fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

Delhi CM plans daily food for 4 lakh people

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media via video conferencing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and said that there are a total of 39 Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi. He said that the government has made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. The schools will be converted into temporary kitchens for the needy people affected by the nationwide lockdown.

He said, "We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided with food in all these schools. So far we were providing food to 20,000 people daily, the number will now increase to around 2,00,000 from today." Kejriwal added, "The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown for three weeks to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the epidemic.

(With inputs from ANI)