Amid Lulu Mall Row, Fresh Video Of Man Offering Namaz At Lucknow Charbagh Station Surfaces

A day after Lucknow's LuLu mall controversy, another video of a man offering Namaz in a public place went viral on Saturday. A fresh video of the youth emerged where he can be seen performing Namaz on platform number 3 of Charbagh station in Lucknow. The incident took place on July 14 at 7 pm. It is pertinent to note that religious prayers are not allowed in any public place in Uttar Pradesh as per the directives of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha has taken stock of the matter and will file an official complaint. They will also be meeting the Railway officials on Saturday. The Hindu outfit has also stated that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at the station premises. However, the police have ordered an investigation and assured to maintain the law & order situation in the state.

Namaz Offered Inside Lucknow's LuLu Mall

In Uttar Pradesh, a video of a group of people performing Namaz inside Lucknow's LuLu mall went viral recently. The mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night. The case has been registered under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the video of Namaz went viral, the mall administration put up notices at several places inside the mall premises. "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall," the notice says in English as well as Hindi.

After the Namaz row, the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint where they also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand Path near the mall. Police officials from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the Lulu mall to maintain law and order. Later, Mahasabha members filed a complaint.

"Namaz was offered inside the Mall which is against the state government's decision of not allowing namaz in public places," reads the complaint. Moreover, the complaint alleged that 70% of the mall staff consists of men from the Muslim community and the remaining 30% are women from the Hindu community.

(Image: Republic)