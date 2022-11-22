Amid Mangaluru Blast Probe, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Bats For NIA Office In Coastal Karnataka

As the Mangaluru blast probe intensifies, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya on November 22 batted for setting up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in coastal Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Surya said, "There's been a crude blast case in Mangaluru. As BJP workers, we have stressed the importance of internal security in the country. This incident has happened after the ban on PFI. Who is behind the incident? Why has it happened? Why are such incidents happening regularly in coastal Karnataka? We need to think about all of it and it's our responsibility."

"NIA office should come up in coastal Karnataka. I have already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and will speak again. We will legally eradicate those behind the blast," he added.

CM Bommai assures strict probe into Mangaluru blast; '18 sleeper cells identified'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the police have identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail. He said that his government is taking the explosion seriously.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "We have taken this incident (Mangaluru blast) seriously. Karnataka police have identified 18 sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail. The accused were in touch with their contacts in other states and operating. Those from outside states have been arrested."

"This case has been taken seriously in the interest of the country's security. The National Investigative Agency has taken steps to crack the organisation behind the arrested person within 24 hours," the Karnataka CM added.

Mangaluru blast: Man picked up from B'luru, another brought from Tamil Nadu

Probing into the Mangaluru blast, the police on November 21 picked up a person from Bengaluru who was allegedly in contact with Shareeq while another was detained in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris and brought to Karnataka.

On November 19, a blast took place in an autorickshaw in front of the Kankanadi police station in Mangaluru. Police called it "an act of terror" as Shareeq was in an autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with a detonator.

The investigation is expanding across Tamil Nadu and Kerala as an alleged global terrorist outfit-inspired suspect behind the explosion is said to have visited the two states. Cops are looking into potential local accomplices and links to Shareeq.

Police also searched Shareeq's rented house and recovered matchbox, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit and nut and bolts from the (Shariq's rented) house (in Mysuru). The house owner said that he was not aware of these activities.

Police said that Dubai-based Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha is the "main handler" of Shareeq. He along with two others were booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020.