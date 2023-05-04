Last Updated:

Amid Manipur Violence, Indian Army Sounds Alert Against Fake Videos Online

The Indian Army said several fake videos are circulating online on the situation in Manipur and called upon people to follow only verified sources.

Harsh Vardhan
Manipur

The internet has been suspended in the state and a curfew has been imposed in eight districts. (Image: PTI)


The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on Thursday, issued a statement debunking false claims of an attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur. Taking to Twitter, the Army cautioned that several fake videos are circulating online over the security situation in the north-eastern state and requested to follow only verified sources. "Fake videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only (sic)," a tweet from Spear Corps read. 

Security situation in Manipur

Manipur is tense since violence broke out in the northeastern state earlier this week. The state government has issued 'shoot at sight' orders in extreme cases. As many as 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed across the state to contain the violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community. Around 14 columns are also on standby for deployment in case the violence flared up once again. 

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest the Manipur High Court's direction to the state government about giving scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Metei community. 

Over 9,000 people have been displaced so far out of which 5,000 have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur and the rest 4,000 were evacuated from the Imphal Valley and Tenugopal. Internet has also been suspended in the state and a curfew has been imposed in eight districts. 

