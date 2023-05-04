Amid Manipur Violence, Indian Army Sounds Alert Against Fake Videos Online

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on Thursday, issued a statement debunking false claims of an attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur. Taking to Twitter, the Army cautioned that several fake videos are circulating online over the security situation in the north-eastern state and requested to follow only verified sources. "Fake videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only (sic)," a tweet from Spear Corps read.

#Manipur Update

Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/Y58eROsZRM May 4, 2023

Security situation in Manipur

#WATCH | Manipur: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying Central forces, landed in Imphal earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/RTwy2oK0hj — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Manipur is tense since violence broke out in the northeastern state earlier this week. The state government has issued 'shoot at sight' orders in extreme cases. As many as 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed across the state to contain the violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community. Around 14 columns are also on standby for deployment in case the violence flared up once again.

All possible assistance being rendered by Army & Assam Rifles to provide succor to population rescued throughout the night. Approximate Numbers of people being rendered assistance in various adhoc lodging places in #Manipur are:-

CCPur- 5000

Imphal- 2000

Moreh-2000@adgpi pic.twitter.com/HjDIGylRom — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 4, 2023

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest the Manipur High Court's direction to the state government about giving scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Metei community.

Over 9,000 people have been displaced so far out of which 5,000 have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur and the rest 4,000 were evacuated from the Imphal Valley and Tenugopal. Internet has also been suspended in the state and a curfew has been imposed in eight districts.