Amid Medical Oxygen Shortage, Centre Directs MEA To Import 50,000 MT From Other Nations

India's foreign ministry has been assigned by the Centre to identify and explore countries from where Medical Oxygen can be imported under missions abroad amid the wild breakout of COVID-19 in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is looking to import 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Medical Oxygen. Swift action is also taken to address the shortage in hospitals.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said that the ministry has been instructed to finalise the tender for the same.

"In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, the Government has decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalize the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA," added the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The statement further mentioned that the Government is identifying locations in remote areas for PSA plants that manufacture oxygen. More than 100 past projects under PM-Cares are getting ramped up for early completion of self-generated oxygen. Currently, India is looking for every possible measure to bring down the COVID surge.

"Government is identifying another 100 hospitals in far-flung locations for installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, which manufacture oxygen. 162 PSA plants sanctioned earlier under PM-Cares are being monitored for early completion to enhance self-generation of oxygen in hospitals," said Ministry in the statement.

High demand for Medical Oxygen

As cases are rising rapidly in the country, several states with high COVID cases are facing a shortage of oxygen. 12 high-demand states have identified 4880 MT, 5619 MT, and 6593 MT as projected demand to be fulfilled as on April 20, April 25, and April 30, respectively. The states with demand include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra demand beyond availability

The health ministry has said that it was expected that Maharashtra's demand will go beyond the availability of production capacity but the same can be now seen in Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and more other states. Madhya Pradesh does not have any capacity of production to meet their demands. Meanwhile, the government has taken a quick decision of installing Oxygen plants in 100 new hospitals under PM-CARES Fund.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)