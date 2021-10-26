Amid NCB's Aryan Case, Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil Meets Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale

In a major development, Maharastra Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagale met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday. According to sources, the two reportedly discussed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Nagrale and Patil also discussed the steps to be taken if a criminal complaint is registered against NCB Zonal Director Samer Wankhede, sources said.

NCB witness in Mumbai drugs bust case Prabhakar Sail on Monday reached the Mumbai crime Branch Officer, after levelling extortion charges against Wankhede. The claim has been rejected by both the anti-drug agency and Wankhede, while newer and newer allegations have been floated by NCB leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency's office in Mumbai in connection with the Mumbai drugs bust in a total of 20 people have been arrested, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Sail who is KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard claimed to have overheard an extortion deal worth Rs 25 crore, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

The NCB has been unearthing the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. Recently, several actors have been arrested including Armaan Kohli, Ajaz Khan and the latest Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Thereafter. Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has also launched a scathing attack on NCB and alleged that the agency was in cahoots with BJP in the recent drugs bust, citing BJP links of independent witnesses KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali. NCB has reiterated that they did not know Gosavi and Bhanushali before October 2.

KP Gosavi denies bodyguard's extortion claim

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, NCB witness KP Gosavi dismissed his bodyguard Sail's allegation. "All extortion allegations by Prabhakar against me are false. Sail may have got some money to speak against me," he said. Gosavi also refuted reports of meeting SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Regarding his pictures with Aryan Khan from the NCB office, Gosavi claimed, "I was called by NCB while they raided on cruise. I had a list of 27 people who were expected to board on the cruise with drugs, which did not include Aryan Khan's name. NCB caught Aryan and Arbaaz on a cruise. I am going to surrender in Lucknow."