Amid NCB's Mumbai Drugs Bust, Cordelia Cruise Issues Statement On Alleged Rave Party

Amid NCB's probe into the late-night drug bust on a Mumbai cruise, the cruise owners - Cordelia Cruises - issued a statement on Sunday, distancing itself from the incident. The company stated that it had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. Condemning the alleged rave party, the company assured its full co-operation with the authorities.

Cordelia cruises distance from rave

Cordelia Cruises' CEO Jurgen Bailom issued a statement saying, "By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."

Aryan Khan questioned

Among those detained for questioning is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son - Aryan Khan. Sources stated that the NCB is probing whether the megastar’s son was in possession of banned substances. Preliminary investigation reveals that there were chats with the drug suppliers.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On Saturday night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. The 7-hour-long bust was led by Wankede who along with his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea. Drugs like Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and more were seized.

Moreover, six cruise organisers have been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at 11 AM, as per sources. As per visuals from the NCB office, three more women are being detained from the alleged rave party busted by the NCB on Saturday night on a party cruise off the Mumbai coast. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned by the NCB in connection to the case.