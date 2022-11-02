Amid NCR Pollution Worry, Farmers In Punjab's Barnala Mob Stubble Burning Inspection Team

Amid the political war between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the pollution situation in the National capital region (NCR) turning from bad to worse and its association with the act of stubble burning in Punjab and Delhi, the farmers in Punjab’s Barnala took a government fire tender into their possession and mobbed a state team, who had come to inspect the incidents of stubble burning in Kalala village.

Significantly, the contribution of stubble burning in the Delhi 2.5PM pollution had increased to 26% on Sunday, October 30, the highest in 2022 as incidents of farm fires surge with favourable conditions for the movement of emissions to Delhi-NCR.

Punjab: Barnala stubble burning

Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU - Kadian) mobbed government officials on the evening of November 1, who had gone to inspect stubble-burning cases at the Kalala village. They also took into possession a fire tender. Later, farmers drove the fire tender vehicle inside a gurudwara in Barnala.

The Government officials have filed a complaint with police regarding the incident.

IARI reports increase in farm-fire incidents, Air pollution visible from Space

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a total of 1,761 farm-fire incidents were reported in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067, the highest so far this season and 1,111 on Thursday. It logged 112 and 43 cases of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Sunday.

The air pollution has reached such an alarming level that it is also visible from Space. US Space agency NASA has mapped the pollution in Punjab, which emphasises on the extent to which it contributes to the overall pollution level in North India. As of October 30, the AQI in the national capital was around 400 ('severe' category), and the situation has hardly seen any improvement thereafter.

As for Punjab, 60% of the stubble-burning incidents out of nearly 3,700 reported between September 15 and October 22 are from Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

