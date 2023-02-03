After Nitish Kumar's Ultimatum, Upendra Kushwaha Claims CM 'forced’ To Take Decisions

Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who has been asked by Nitish Kumar to quit the party claimed that there are people who are ‘forcefully' making the Bihar Chief Minister do things and that he should 'save the party' from such elements.

Notably, on January 27, Kumar asked Kushwaha to leave the party amid his disgruntlement and speculation that he may join the BJP. However, the latter asserted that he will not quit the party leaving behind his share in the 'paternal property.'

Patna, Bihar | I'm requesting CM Nitish Kumar to take steps to save the party. The question is not about me leaving the party but it is about saving the party. There are some people who are forcefully making him do things: JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha (02.02) pic.twitter.com/wFueIMP3Hc — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

Speaking to the media on February 2, Upendra Kushwaha said, “I'm requesting CM Nitish Kumar to take steps to save the party. The question is not about me leaving the party but it is about saving the party. There are some people who are forcefully making him do things.”

Meanwhile, amid the internal tussle, Upendra Kushwaha's convoy was attacked on January 30, during which stones were pelted on his car as it was passing through Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district. He tweeted and tagging Nitish Kumar said, "Just now some anti-social elements suddenly attacked my vehicle passing near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district, and pelted stones. Everyone ran away when the security personnel came."

Nitish Kumar asks Upendra Kushwaha to quit the party

As the chief of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Kushwaha entered the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ fold and after being a part of the alliance for over a year, he parted ways just before the 2020 assembly polls. In 2021, he decided to merge his party with the JDU and was immediately given the top party post, and rewarded with a legislative council membership shortly afterward.

However, in 2022, the political equation changed with CM Nitish snapping his ties with the BJP and forming the government again in Bihar in alliance with RJD, appointing Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. He further ruled out the possibility of the appointment of any more deputy CMs in the state and also announced Yadav as the future face of the Mahagathbandhan, which further deepened Kushwaha's disgruntlement.