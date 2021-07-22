Amid O2 Death Row, Maha Health Min Also Says '0 COVID Death From Oxygen Shortage' In State

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stated that no patient died due to lack of oxygen in Maharashtra during the second wave of COVID-19. The Health Minister said Maharashtra Government diverted 100% oxygen meant for industrial use for medical purposes and had filed an affidavit over zero death due to Oxygen shortage. There have been other state governments who have come out saying there were no deaths reported in their respective states due to the shortage of oxygen. Among them included Congress-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the Central government of lying regarding the data on COVID deaths. Raut said that the Centre’s statement of 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic', is false and also demanded that a case be filed against it.

"I am speechless. What would have happened to the families of those who lost their loved ones to an oxygen shortage after hearing this statement? A case should be filed against the government. They are lying," the Shiv Sena leader told reporters.

Centre's statement on COVID deaths

In a written reply, the Ministry of Health informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the states and union territories have not recorded any death due to the oxygen crisis during the second COVID wave. Stating that the demand for medical oxygen surged from 3,095 MT to 9,000 MT in comparison to the first wave, the Centre stated that it had to step in and facilitate the equal distribution of medical oxygen.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs. Due to an unprecedented surge in demand of medical oxygen during the second wave – the demand in the country peaked at nearly 9000 MT as compared to 3095 MT during the first wave – the central government had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution to the states," stated the Centre.

The politics over 'no deaths due to oxygen shortage'

However, Congress and other Opposition parties have lambasted the Centre over the statement by Health Ministry in Rajya Sabha. AAP has passed the buck on the Centre over the oxygen crisis, however, it is also pertinent to note that a Supreme Court-appointed panel in its report stated that Oxygen demand in Delhi was inflated by four times.

As for Congress, it has lashed out at the Centre, but the Congress-ruled states have themselves come on record and stated that zero deaths were reported in their respective states.

The Oxygen crisis was mostly concentrated in Delhi where hospitals gave out distress calls over the shortage of oxygen. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain alleged that the Central Government closed down the committee that was made to ascertain the data of oxygen shortage. During the press conference, the Delhi Health Minister blamed the Central Government while evading the question if the Delhi Government has any data of the deaths that occurred due to lack of Oxygen.

Defending their Government, the BJP has stated that the Central Government does not generate data on its own but relies on state governments for the same - blaming the state governments and union territories that have not reported any deaths due to oxygen shortage.

In order to ramp up health infrastructure to tackle health crises such as the COVID-19, the Central Government has recently announced a COVID-19 relief package of Rs 23,123 crores for improvement in the health infrastructure - with Rs.15,000 crore as Centre's share and Rs. 8,123 crore as State's share.