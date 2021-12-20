Amid Omicron Scare, AIIMS Chief Warns India To 'be Prepared For Any Eventuality'

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that India should prepare itself for any eventuality. The statement from the top doctor also came with the situation in the United Kingdom in view. Meanwhile, Omicron cases in India has crossed the tally of 150.

AIIMS' Dr Randeep Guleria on Omicron:

"We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard," said Guleria while talking to ANI.

COVID-19: Omicron situation in India

India's Omicron count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported 6 and Gujarat logged 4 more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively.

According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Six persons tested positive for the new variant of Coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. The five of them are fully vaccinated.

Another patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune, who was in close contact with the traveller from Dubai, it said in a statement.

"Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad," it said.

Out of 54 cases in the state, 22 have been found in Mumbai. In Gujarat, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai, and a Tanzanian national, are the new patients of the Omicron variant.

(With ANI inputs)