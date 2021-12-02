Amid Omicron Scare, India To See 14% Drop In Students Attending In-person Classes: Survey

A nationwide survey suggested that schools in India are projected to see a 14% decline in students attending in-person classes amid growing concerns over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the findings of the survey, conducted by the online platform LocalCircles, the number of parents refraining from sending their ward to schools is likely to rise in the coming days. Doctors in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, have identified a high number of cases of the new variant among people aged under 25 years old, the survey mentioned.

As of now, over 30 nations have confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, with experts confirming that it is more transmissible than the Delta variant and, also immune to vaccines to some extent. According to the survey, which garnered 15,875 responses from parents in 308 Indian districts, schools are expected to witness a 14% decrease in children attending in-person classes. It also claimed that 58% of parents plan to send their children to in-person classes until this week. The remaining 32% are parents with younger children and 10% of parents stated that their children's schools are yet to open.

According to the survey, once the first case of the Omicron variant is detected in India, another 5% of parents are likely to stop sending their children to school. Meanwhile, another 10% of parents will decide to pull their children out of in-person school only if the case is found in their district. LocalCricles stated in a release that the survey's findings will be shared with important stakeholders in the Central Government and Chief Secretaries of all states so that parents' inputs can be considered while finalising school regulations amid the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Two cases of new variant detected in Karnataka

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, informed that two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India. Both cases were detected in Karnataka, with two men aged 66 and 46 years as the victims. It should be mentioned here that the new variant has been categorised as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. It has also alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence. Besides, it is also the most potent type of the SARS-CoV-2 variation found to date.

