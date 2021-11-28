Amid Omicron Scare, Karnataka Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Kerala & Maha Passengers

Keeping in view the recent cluster of COVID cases at educational institutions in neighbouring states including Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued certain stringent measures for controlling the spread of the virus.

The move takes place at a time amid the rising concerns over a new COVID variant, Omicron, and after two South African passengers tested positive in Bengaluru. The guidelines were issued after a high-level meeting that was held on Saturday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other ministers.

As a part of the issued guidelines, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR negative test reports (not older than 72 hours prior to their arrival) for people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Along with that, the Karnataka Chief Minister has also instructed the students, who have already arrived from Kerala to medical, paramedical colleges, and other educational institutions in the last 15 days, to produce RT-PCR test reports. The students who are yet to arrive in the state will be subjected to produce a mandatory negative report on the 7th day of their arrival.

"Whenever cluster of COVID-19 cases are reported, those who test positive are to be treated as per protocol. But all those who test negative shall be quarantined and shall undergo repeat RT-PCR on the 7th day. However, it is mandatory to follow all the containment measures", the circular added.

Chief Minister Bommai has also instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala to ensure that the established check-posts are active and are taking 100% screenings of all the arrivals from Kerala.

Karnataka to intensify screenings of international passengers

As the fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron looms over India, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a high-level meeting has instructed authorities to intensify the screening of international passengers at the airports and further start an aggressive campaign for tracing those who have not yet taken their second dose of vaccination.

He further added that the people testing positive will not be allowed in the cities and those who test positive at the airport will be sent directly to the hospital for treatment. While the state government is also looking forward to intensifying the vaccination coverage in the state, it has urged for the Centre's approval of booster doses, especially for the frontline workers.

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@CMofKarnatala