Amid Omicron Scare, Parliamentary Committee Recommends Evaluation Of Vaccines' Efficacy

Amid mounting concern over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant of coronavirus, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID vaccines be assessed, and the government undertake further studies to examine the necessity for booster doses. Concerns regarding the new strain's growing immunoescape mechanism should also be addressed urgently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health stated in its report which was presented on Friday, December 3. The committee noted that the health ministry's measures to contain the spread of SARS-COV-2 proved to be woefully inadequate during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also suggested focusing on various aspects that include enhancing health infrastructure, ensuring adequate availability of beds, supply of medical oxygen cylinders, and essential medicines, PTI reported. It stated that the government should make an effort to improve public health infrastructure as the threat of a third wave is looming in the country. The committee outlined that expanding the geographical spread of testing facilities in rural areas of the country is very important. It was also suggested that PHCs/CHCs and the VRDLs in the states be in sync. The committee stated in its report that it believes a surge in virus mutations will lead to the reporting of more severe and transmissible strains of the Covid virus in the country.

The committee strongly advised the Union health ministry to implement a COVID-19 zero-tolerance policy and to continuously monitor COVID related across the country. "The committee believes that timely detection and isolation of potentially infectious people is very crucial in reducing the impact of the pandemic. The importance of diagnostic testing, therefore, cannot be overlooked," the panel said in its report. According to the panel, an effective and widely used testing system will go a long way towards stopping the spread of the infection.

India must realise its full testing potential to tackle pandemic: Parliamentary committee

According to the committee, India must realise its full testing potential and expand it even more to tackle the current pandemic and other future catastrophes. The committee also underlined that, with the new COVID strain exhibiting 30 or more mutations, tracking and testing facilities, particularly at airports, must be improved, as well as thorough testing and screening of travellers. It should be mentioned here that India has so far detected five cases of the Omicron variant, which has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

(With PTI inputs)

