Amid Omicron Scare, Resumption Of International Flights Deferred; DGCA To Notify Soon

Amid the concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday, December 1, said that the decision on resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers airline services to or from India will be notified in due course of time.

The circular by the DGCA stated, "Appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course".

As the Indian government has tightened international travel guidelines and COVID-19 norms due to the Omicron variant, it is likely the decision to resume international flights in India from December 15 may be delayed.

The statement mentioned that they are currently “watching the situation closely” in consultation with all stakeholders.

International flights suspended in India amid COVID-19

The scheduled international flights have been suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Under special arrangements made with the 31 countries across the world, special international passenger flights have halted operations since July last year.

Considering the COVID-19 situation in India, the Union Government on November 26 had announced that all the commercial international flights will resume from December 15 and the decision was made after consulting the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

But, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ [VOC] and also has appealed to countries in the South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage, the Centre has urged states and UTs to monitor all the travellers from these countries, and send their samples to genome sequencing labs if tested COVID-19 positive.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Wednesday, December 1, has reported 8,954 fresh Coronavirus infections with 10,207 recoveries in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.29%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.36%.

To date, the country has administered 124.10 crore COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/PTI)