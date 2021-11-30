Amid Omicron Scare, Union Health Secretary To Hold Key Meet On India's COVID-19 Situation

Amid the Omicron scare, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a key meeting with the states on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on November 30. In the meeting, the Health Secretary will review the situation prevailing across states and will further discuss actions to be taken towards preventing the new variant from spreading in the country. The meeting comes after several states raised concern over continuing with the functioning of international flights.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has now called for a review meeting with States. The Health Secretary is expected to discuss the rising concern over the new variant of the coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, the Centre confirmed that there is no reason to panic as there have been no cases of the new variant confirmed in the country. However, it also said that there are two clusters in Maharashtra and Karnataka that are still under investigation.

The crucial meeting will also decide if any more rules and regulations need to be put forth in view of the panic scenario. The Centre have already placed multiple regulations for travellers coming from abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to remain alert in the view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal urged the PM to stop flights from Omicron-affected countries.

PM Modi urges citizens to stay alert

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be on the watch for the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. The Prime Minister, speaking to media before the start of the winter session, remarked, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19." He stated that the government's top priority is the citizens' health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed the new COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, 'Omicron' on Friday, raising the concern among countries with the new variety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting on Saturday to examine the public health readiness and vaccination-related circumstances for COVID-19, in response to worries over the new virus variant.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the new variant 'Omicron', as well as its characteristics and impact in many nations, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister's office. Following this, PM Modi emphasized the importance of closely monitoring all overseas arrivals and testing them according to protocol, with a particular focus on countries listed as "at risk". In light of the new data, he also urged officials to reconsider plans for reducing foreign travel restrictions.

Image: PTI