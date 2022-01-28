Amid Omicron Spread, Health Min Mandaviya To Hold COVID-review Meet Of 5 States On Jan 29

Monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday conducted the review meeting with the health ministers of the eight southern states and announced that he will be conducting a similar meeting with the officials of 5 other states on Saturday, January 29. Union Health Ministry is reviewing the COVID-19 spread in various states in different phases, the Saturday’s meeting will be the third such review meeting to be held this week.

Amid the alarming spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the health minister will be taking note of the health and preparedness measures adopted by officials of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh on Saturday at 3 pm. Omicron has become the dominant variant that is currently driving the third COVID wave in the country.

Health Min directs states to ramp up vaccination, monitor people under home isolation

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya had held a similar meeting with the concerned officials of eight southern states and asked them to enhance vaccination, tracking & testing. He also directed the state health ministries to promote the use of the Centre’s e-Sanjeevani app for teleconsultation. The Union Minister also directed them to continuously monitor people under home isolation.

Taking note of the reports pointing towards the under-reporting of COVID-19 cases in some states due to lower testing, the health minister ordered them to speed up RT-PCR testing in the state immediately, in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.



Stressing on ramping up vaccination drive, Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday lauded collaborative efforts of state and central governments in achieving landmark vaccination figures. Union Minister underscored India’s remarkable efforts to vaccinate 95% adult population with the first dose and 74% with the second dose. India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 164.96 crore doses on Friday.

He further stated, "India's COVID19 vaccination drive is a global success story, especially for such a populous country like ours". Mandaviya also urged states to escalate the inoculation of precautionary doses and administration of the vaccine to 15-17 years old teenagers, as vaccines have been supplied to the states in required amounts.

Prior to this, On January 25 Mansukh Mandaviya had conducted the review meeting with health officials of 9 northern states & UTs.

Image: Twitter