Amid Omicron Threat, PM Modi Stresses On Abiding By COVID-19 Protocols & Vaccination

In an address to the nation on Saturday amid concerns over the Omicron outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi Saturday urged citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and washing hands at regular intervals. He said that it is not a time to panic but be careful.

"In many countries of the world. the number of infects are increasing due to the new Omicron variant of COVID. In India too, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I appeal to all, not to panic but remain vigilant, and use masks and sanitize hands regularly," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that following COVID protocols is a great weapon to combat corona and the second weapon in vaccination. "Realising the seriousness of COVID19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine," he added.

Praising the 'dedicated' healthcare workers and scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi said that the Nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 will soon start in India. "Indian's battle against COVID-19 was based on scientific theory, counselling and methodology from the start.

"In last 11 months, vaccination drive is being conducted in the country and people are taking benefit of it. Life is getting back on track. But we all know COVID-19 is still here, so precautions are necessary," he added.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's address

Nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 will soon start in India.

Vaccination from kids in the 15-18 age category to start from January 3, 2022.

Precaution dose or booster dose to roll out for healthcare workers from January 10, 2022.

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age with doctor's recommendation will be eligible for precaution dose.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest update, the nationwide tally of the Omicron variant has reached 415. The health ministry said that multi-disciplinary Central teams will be deployed in ten states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.