Amid Omicron Threat, West Bengal Suspends All Flights Arriving From UK Starting Jan 3

Amid the mounting concerns over the threat from the Omicron variant in the country, the West Bengal government has decided to suspend all flights arriving from the UK to Kolkata airport. This will be effective from January 3, 2022. According to the government statement, all the flights coming from 'at risk' countries as notified by MOHWF, will not be allowed to enter the state and any NOCs issues earlier stand withdrawn.

West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3 pic.twitter.com/uklpWGYmTJ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

As per the guidelines, passengers coming from non-at-risk countries must mandatorily take the RT-PCR test at their own cost. The airlines will conduct an RT-PCR test by randomly selecting 10% of passengers while the rest 90% must take Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) upon arrival to the state. Individuals who test positive in the RAT test have to undergo RT-PCR test as directed by the health authorities.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Omicron threat

"Most Omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where Omicron cases are high. We will see what the Ministry of Civil Aviation will do", said West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee at Ganga Sagar.

Stating that the state government is reviewing the pandemic situation, the Chief Minister said, "Certain restrictions will be imposed only in areas where COVID19 cases are increasing."

She mentioned that the safety and security of the people will be considered while deciding on imposing restrictions in the state. She said regions with increasing COVID cases will be targeted.

Mamata Banerjee stated, "We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years."

COVID situation in West Bengal

To date, West Bengal has reported a total of 16,32,906 COVID cases with 19,745 deaths. The state has administered a total of 10,42,66,763 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

According to Health Ministry, "The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal." And due to this, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are some of the emerging states of concern.

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/PTI)