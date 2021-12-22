Amid Omicron Worry, Visuals Of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Area Reveal Truth Of Caseload Surge

As the new Coronavirus variant 'Omicron' steadily spreads in India, Delhi has emerged as the region with the highest number of patients. As of Tuesday, December 21, the national capital's tally stood at 57, followed by Maharashtra at 54 and Telangana at 24. Despite a surge in Omicron cases, Delhi residents seem unbothered by the potential dangers of the new strain, which has been labelled as a 'Variant of Concern' by the Central government. Republic Media Network has brought you a ground report from the Sarojini Nagar market which exposes the public's willingness to fend off a possible third wave.

The Sarojini Nagar market, which is one of the biggest flea markets in Delhi, witnesses a rush right from the day's beginning, and needless to say, COVID-appropriate behaviour goes for a toss in the crowd. In the clip shared above, a huge crowd was seen in the area with some people spotted either without a mask or many with a mask on their chin if they had one on. The clip is from around 11:30 in the morning but the market was swarmed with people even in the cold weather just an hour after the market opened. None of the customers were seen following the basic rules of social distancing, showing complete non-compliance to the government's advisory suggesting the same.

For the past couple of days, Delhi is recording over 100 cases of Coronavirus infections each day which is the highest number in a few months. Considering the approaching festivals and the New Year, the Delhi government has resorted to strict measures such as banning parties and public gatherings for the time being.

Delhi govt bans Christmas and New Year parties

In the wake of Omicron's rapid spread in the region, Delhi on Wednesday announced through a notification that no Christmas parties or New Year gatherings shall be organised in the national capital. In addition to this, the authorities have also enforced a 'No mask, no entry' rule in certain establishments along with a complete ban on any religious or political gatherings.

Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14. Meanwhile, 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

Image: Republic World