Amid OPS-EPS Tussle, HC Orders Bank To Hand Over Thevar's Gold Armour To Revenue Officer

In a huge development amid the ongoing tussle between the AIADMK’s OPS-EPS factions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered bank officials to hand over the golden armour of freedom fighter and leader of the Thevar community Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar to Ramanathapuram District Revenue Divisional Officer ahead of the rituals of Thevar Jayanthi. The court’s decision came after the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter is scheduled to take place on October 30.

Notably, the court in its decision noted that the golden armour cannot be given to either of the two faction since there is a case pending in the Supreme Court over the party's leadership issue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state on October 30 to pay his respect for Muthuramalinga Tevar at the invitation of Tamil Nadu BJP. However, there is no official announcement on the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.

OPS & EPS lock horns in court

The rival factions of the AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) got engaged in a heated argument in the court and demanded the possession of the gold armour of Pasumbon Muthuramalingath Thevar. This came after AIADMK treasurer and EPS team leader Dindigul Srinivasan filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to the Bank of India, Madurai Annanagar branch to hand over the gold armour to their faction ahead of Thevar Jayanti.

Following this, the OPS faction also filed an interim petition, which was accepted by the High Court citing that one petition is already pending before the apex court over the issue of the leadership of the party.

The matter of gaining possession of the golden armour of the freedom fighter became important in the politics of Tamil Nadu as it is AIADMK’s tradition to celebrate Thevar Jayanti on October 30 every year. Meanwhile, amid the fierce tussle for the party’s leadership, the gaining of golden armour became a matter of pride for OPS as he belongs to the Thevar community, while EPS felt that it is time for him to prove that he is a stand-alone leader of his party.

Who is Muthuramalinga Thevar?

Born on October 30, 1908, in Ramanathapuram district, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar is worshipped as a deity among the Mukulathor community. He is better known as a freedom fighter and a politician who played a major role during British rule. A very close aide of Subhash Chandra Bose, Muthuramalinga Thevar was also appointed as the National Deputy Chairman of the All India Forward Bloc and was elected three times to the national parliamentary constituency.

Apart from that, he also played a major role in the fight against the Criminal Tribes Act (CTA) brought in by the British government and launched several protests throughout the country. Thevar Jayanthi marks the annual celebration of Muthuramalinga Thevar's birthday and is celebrated in a grand manner especially by the Thevar community in Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)