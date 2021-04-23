Amid Oxygen Crisis, BMC Releases New Guidelines For Oxygen Supply In Mumbai Hospitals

After some hospitals in Mumbai raises the SOS alarm for the oxygen crisis, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday released SOP guidelines for the timely supply of medical oxygen to the hospitals across the city. As per the latest circular issued by the BMC, the hospitals should request oxygen supply from the supplier at least 24 hours in advance.

Mumbai: Amid oxygen crisis, BMC releases new SOP guidelines

It also said that even after requesting the oxygen 24 hours prior, the supply is not made available within 16 hours, the hospitals are required to inform the control room of the department office. Following this, the department's control room will contact the suppliers to ensure a timely supply of oxygen and if it is not possible to supply the oxygen within 2 hours of notifying then an immediate notification would be sent to the FDA control room, the circular said.

As per the circular issued by the BMC, the FDA control room after getting notification for the requirement of medical oxygen will contact suppliers to ensure that the oxygen is delivered on time. However, if it is not possible to supply oxygen within 2 hours of being notified then the FDA Control Room will contact and inform the SOS Divisional Coordinating Executive Engineer. Following this, the SOS Divisional Coordinating Executive Engineer will supply oxygen to the hospitals from the SOS vehicle and inform the seniors about the same. Also, a data including the list of hospitals, number of O2 beds, daily oxygen requirement of these patients, available oxygen stock in the hospital, will be monitored on regular basis by the BMC.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 40,94,840 positive cases, out of which, 33,30,747 have successfully recovered and 62,479 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 67,013 new cases, 62,298 fresh recoveries and 568 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 7,01,614.

