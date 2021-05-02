Amid Oxygen Crisis, Delhi HC Asks Hospitals To Share Data Of COVID Patients Occupying Beds

As the country continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court on Saturday directed all the hospitals to submit complete data on Coronavirus patients occupying beds from April 1 onwards. The Delhi HC have the direction while hearing a batch of petitions of different hospitals facing a shortage of oxygen supply, beds and essential medicines.

Delhi HC demands data of COVID patients from hospitals

The direction of the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli came after taking note of allegations of malpractices going on in hospitals where patients are not being discharged despite recovering. The bench directed all hospitals of the central government, Delhi government, and private hospitals including nursing homes to provide information on daily admissions, daily discharge, number of patients beyond 10 days and bed being occupied by them, from April 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to update the portal forthwith with regards to admissions and discharge. "It should be updated every day without fail," the court said. The court said it is an important aspect to be looked into as beds should be available once a patient is discharged. "The portal should be updated every day without fail," Delhi High Court said.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for Delhi Government, pointed out the High Court discharge policy for COVID-19 patients and said that it is being violated. "I think this is being violated. The recovery rate is very high at 95 per cent. But where are the beds?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Batra Hospital informed the High Court regarding the shortage of oxygen in its hospital. Hospital also informed that its lives were lost including that of a doctor as it ran out of oxygen today for more than one hour and the oxygen tanker reached late despite making several SOS calls. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court also directed the centre to ensure that four oxygen tankers (having Haryana number) allocated to Delhi, which have been detained in Rajasthan, be released immediately. The court also asked the counsel representing the centre to file a compliance report of it.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, Delhi so far has registered over 11,49,333 positive cases, out of which 10,33,825 have successfully recovered, while 16,147 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 27,047 new cases, 25,288 fresh cases and 375 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 99,361.

(Image: PTI)