Amid Oxygen Crisis, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital Sends SOS To Delhi Govt After 25 Patients Die

As the National Capital continues to face the shortage of medical oxygen for the COVID-19 patients, Delhi's Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday sent an SOS to CM Arvind Kejriwal-led state government, saying that there are only 2 hours of oxygen left at the facility. The Hospital also informed the Delhi government that due to scarcity of oxygen, the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril and in the last 24 hours, 25 sickest patients have died.

Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi said, "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril."

According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, out of which, 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen oxygen crisis and demand for beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID-19 infection.

Current COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 9,56,348 positive cases, out of which, 8,51,537 have successfully recovered and 13,193 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 26,169 new cases, 19,609 fresh recoveries and 306 deaths have been reported, Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 91,618.

