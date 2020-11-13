Amid Pakistan's Aggression, PM Modi Pays Moving Tribute To Soldiers On Diwali Eve

Amid Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a lamp on the occasion of Diwali for India's brave soldiers. In an audio message, the PM urged people to remember the soldiers who are guarding the borders even during the festivals. He stressed that the entire country stands with the soldiers. Moreover, he extended gratitude towards their kin. Earlier in the day, sources confirmed that PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with the security forces at the Jaisalmer border post in continuation with his yearly tradition.

PM Modi remarked, "Friends, we also have to remember our brave soldiers who guard the borders even during the festivals. They are serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India. I also want to tell my brave soldiers- you may be at the borders, but the entire country is with you, praying for you. I also salute the families whose sons and daughters are guarding our borders. Every such person, who are not with their families due to national duties, I convey my deepest gratitude to them."

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pakistan

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted Army sources as saying that two soldiers were martyred in the Uri sector while another soldier was martyred in the Gurez sector while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

The Indian Army statement stated, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas." It added, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged.

