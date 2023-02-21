Amid Pan India Action, NIA Conducts Raids At Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Aide In Kutch

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Kulwinder in Gandhidham. In a massive action targeted against the gangster syndicates, the anti-terror agency on February 21, conducted multi-state raids at more than 70 locations across the country.

According to sources Kulwinder, a longtime associate of Bishnoi has multiple cases against him pertaining to providing shelter to the people of Bishnoi gang.

NIA’s pan India raids

NIA sources revealed Kulwinder is also connected to the international drug syndicates.

In a major crackdown against gangster syndicates, the NIA launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday. Most of the NIA action against the gangster networks is ongoing in Punjab, sources said.

The NIA carried out searches in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They are in connection with an investigation connected to a case filed by the NIA against gangsters and their criminal ecosystem. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

In Punjab, raids were conducted at over 30 locations and in Haryana, NIA searched locations in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

