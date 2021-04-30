Amid Pandemic Crisis, No COVID Vaccination For 18-45 Age Group From May 1 In J&K: Govt

As India's next phase of COVID vaccination begins on May 1, sources have informed that Jammu & Kashmir's phase-3 vaccination will not start on Saturday as the Union Territory is waiting to get enough vaccine supply that will carer 18-45 age group. Jammu Kashmir Health Department in its statement said that actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021 and will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established.

Jammu & Kashmir: No COVID vaccination for 18-45 age group from May 1

"While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established. Vaccination will not be a walk in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group,” a statement from Jammu Kashmir Health Department said.

It further added that Vaccination continues for the above 45 age group normally. “18-45 age group persons are requested not to crowd vaccination centres without booking slots. Please wait for the start date announcement”. Earlier on Thursday, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said that the vaccination process shall be paced up in the coming days as J&K has placed an order of the highest 1.25 crore vaccine doses and availability will increase in days to come.

He added that there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir availability in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. “All fears and rumours need to be dispelled as there is not only sufficient oxygen available but also an ample and sufficient stock of Remdesivir available in the UT. J&K has one of the best COVID management systems in place and was handling the COVID related situation proficiently. With installing a number of oxygen plants in the past few weeks, the availability of oxygen is going to be increased from 5 tons to a functional capacity of 20 tons in Kashmir alone. bed capacity has been also increased to a better level, as there are 600 level-1 and 1600 level-2 oxygen beds available presently at various health facilities in Kashmir, besides a sufficient number of ventilators beds are also available at district hospitals to cater any exigency situation.”

COVID-19 situation in Jammu & Kashmir

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, J&K so far has recorded over 1,72,551 positive cases, out of which, 1,44,154 have successfully recovered, while 2,253 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,474 new cases, 1,617 fresh recoveries and 26 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 26,144.

