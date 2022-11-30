Amid Pitched Mainpuri Bypoll Battle, SP Complains To EC About BJP 'misusing' Cops & Admin

Ahead of the prestigious Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for December 5, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has complained to the Election Commission about alleged irregularities by the local administration purportedly working in favour of the BJP.

Notably, in a high octane electoral battle after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav left the seat vacant, BJP wants to capture the Mainpuri seat, a bastion of the SP since 1996 and the latter wants to retain the legacy of the party patron.

SP MP complaint against BJP

Ram Gopal Yadav alleged BJP is unfairly using the influence of being in power in the state and pressurising the local administration to work against SP: “Complained to EC about irregularities by Police & Dist Admn. Our workers being arrested so they can't become agents. CDO Mainpuri calls pradhans & kotedars that if BJP doesn't win in their polling stations, they won't continue on posts.”

Notably, SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP Chief Minister and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, against BJP leader and former Mulayam Singh loyalist Raghuraj Singh Shakya. Notably, since 1996 SP has been victorious on the Mainpuri seat.

