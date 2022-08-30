Amid POCSO Case, Murugha Mutt Seers Rally Behind Accused; Claim ‘conspiracy’

In Karnataka's Chitradurga, the Murugha Mutt seers on Tuesday, August 30, held a press conference in support of the Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru after he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Murugha Mutt seers said, "The seer Shivamurthy has served the state. These developments (charge against Shivamurthy under POSCO) are very alarming. This is an attempt to tarnish the image of Shivamurthy."

Adding further, the seers said, "We have the blessing of the people and the truth will emerge in this case. People of all the communities have come together to back Shivamurthy. We are getting support across villages."

#LIVE | 'Attempt to tarnish image': Murugha Mutt seers hold briefing amid POCSO charges; tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/M6uWNK01bI — Republic (@republic) August 30, 2022

"Seniormost seers across Karnataka are calling us and giving us support. We are confident that Shivamurthy will prove himself and his charges will fall flat," one of the Murugha mutt seers said.

'Truth will emerge': Murugha Mutt seers

Speaking about Shivamurthury, Murugha Mutt seers said, "He will complete all the formalities and he will ensure that he will continue to serve this Mutt with the support of everyone… Let the investigation continue. We are sure that the truth will emerge in this case."

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy booked under POSCO

Notably, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. Both the students had reportedly approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. Subsequently, based on the complaint by the NGO, the city police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, seer Sharanaru claimed that the case is a part of a long-drawn conspiracy against him and vowed to come out clean. On the other hand, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai declined to comment against the pontiff but said that police have complete freedom to investigate and the truth will come out.