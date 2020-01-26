The Debate
Amid 'Poha-Halwa' Politics, Blogger Celebrates Indian Breakfasts With Mouthwatering Thread

General News

Amid the Halwa-Poha politics making headlines, an Indian blogger has shared sumptuous images of delicious Indian delicacies to tickle your taste-buds

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian

Amid the Halwa-Poha politics that had made headlines recently, an Indian food writer and blogger Nandita Iyer has shared sumptuous images of Indian delicacies that has gone viral. The blogger has made a thread of the delicacies shared by her on Twitter over a period of time. She had covered delicacies which are a specialty from various parts of the country.

Starting with South-Indian delicacies she winds her way to other parts of the country. Here's the thread:

She has also shared pictures of Maharashtra's famous Sabudana Khichdi, as well as of Upma and Paratha.

Poha which has made national headlines for its political mention recently has also been shared by the blogger. Keeping aside the politics, Poha is a great Maharashtrian dish which can be stomach filling, tag it along a hot cup of Tea or Coffee and your meal is done. 

Published:
COMMENT
