Another PMC Bank Scam Victim Passes Away Amid Prolonged Struggle For Justice

On Wednesday, September 2, yet another PMC Bank consumer died allegedly due to suicide even as nearly 9 lakh other depositors are yearning to retrieve their hard-earned money. According to a PMC Bank customer Sunny Fernandes, 24-year-old Raunak Modi purportedly committed suicide owing to the stress following the outbreak of the PMC Bank scam. Pained at the plight of Raunak Modi's father Rajendra, Fernandes requested the authorities to give justice to this family. He stressed that such deaths are unacceptable.

Read: 9 Lakh PMC Bank Scam Victims Need Urgent Support! Sign The #JusticeForPMCVictims Petition

What is the PMC Bank scam?

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the top officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank and the promoters of the HDIL. According to the prosecution, the bank continued giving loans to the debt-ridden HDIL from 2008 to 2019 despite the previous loans not being repaid. This caused a loss of approximately Rs.4,355 crore.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery have been invoked against the accused. Besides HDIL promoters Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan, the former Managing Director Joy Thomas and ex-Chairman Waryam Singh were arrested and sent to police custody. Out of 44 accounts, a total of 10 were linked to HDIL.

These included the personal bank accounts of the accused. In another letdown for the depositors, the Reserve Bank of India in June extended the moratorium on the PMC Bank till December 22, 2020. Additionally, the RBI raised the withdrawal limit to Rs.1 lakh.

Read: Ranvir Shorey Takes A Stand For PMC Bank Depositors, Asks Authorities To Take Action

Campaign for justice

Recently, the Republic Media Network initiated a campaign #JusticeForPMCVictims to ensure that every PMC scam victim is handed back their own savings in its entirety; savings that they have been deprived of for almost 11 months. More than 30,000 people signed the Republic Media Network's petition to ensure that the hard-working, tax-paying, lawful, dutiful middle class of the country are not made to suffer as the state government, the central government, and the RBI pass the buck to each other. The demand is that every individual and institution involved in the PMC scam must be investigated in a time-bound manner so that justice is served.

Read: PMC Bank Scam: #JusticeForPMCVictims Petition Crosses 30,000 Signatures; Sign The Petition

With 9 lakh hard-working Indians still fighting for what's theirs, the time for silence is over. The #JusticeForPMCVictims petition is #LIVE on Republic World here - https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl pic.twitter.com/YoTH8Z1boU — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2020

Read: PMC Bank: Wadhawans Bail Rejected, Offence Grave Says Court

(Image credits: PTI)