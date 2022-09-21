Amid Protest Against Renaming NTR Health University, Amendment Bill Passed In Both Houses

Amid the massive protest by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over renaming of the NTR University of Health Sciences as YSR University of Health Sciences, the Amendment Bill to rename the Health University has been passed in both Houses of the state assembly.

As the TDP cadres took out a massive protest against the YSRCP govt, former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu questioned as to how the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is connected with NTR Health University, which was established in 1986. Taking down the name of the late former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao to the health university reflects the defeat of the YSRCP Government and the TDP strongly opposes this. Chandrababu Naidu demanded that NTR's name for the university be retained at any cost.

The TDP national president asserted that no successive chief minister, including the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, ever thought of changing the name of the university which acquired national recognition. It is totally illogical to think of changing the name of NTR Health University now, after 36 long years of its establishment, he remarked.

Meanwhile, justifying the renaming of the Health University, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was a well-thought-out move to give due credit to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and he has no disrespect towards NTR in any way.

Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy lashes out at TDP chief Naidu

Hitting out at Chandrababu Naidu, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Naidu has no love lost for NTR as he has usurped the Party and Chief Minister post from his father-in-law which led to mental agony of the founder of the Party. ''While he could recommend Central Awards to the people who were with him in backstabbing NTR, Chandrababu could not recommend NTR’s name for Bharat Ratna while we have kept our promise of naming one district after NTR,'' he said.

The present government has further strengthened the medical care facilities and has taken steps to equip all hospitals from village clinics to districts hospitals with sufficient staff and medicines while increasing the number of procedures under Aarogyasri.

The Bill was later passed by voice vote in the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly.

Image: PTI