Amid Qutub Minar Row, Telangana Congress Leader Seeks To Reopen Charminar For Prayers

Amid the ongoing conflict over Qutub Minar, a fresh controversy rose over the ASI protected Heritage structure 'Charminar' as Congress Minority leader Rasheed Khan, called for the site to be opened for prayers. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Khan on Tuesday started a signature campaign to hold a sit-in protest at the Charminar in Hyderabad, asking to allow the site to be opened for Prayers (Namaz). It is learnt that the Archaeological Survey of India stopped prayers at the heritage site two decades ago.

The Congress leader called on Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy demanding the reopening of ‘Masjid e Charminar’. It is pertinent to note that there is a famous Bhagya Lakshmi temple on the Charminar premises and a large number of devotees visit the temple every day. Now, the Congress leader has launched a signature campaign for the reopening of the mosque, located inside the Charminar.

Last day of Signature campaign demanding @ASIGoI n @kishanreddybjp to reopen Masjid e Charminar was conducted at Mecca Masjid,Charminar road.Will be soon giving representation to @TelanganaCMO for law and order clearance on this issue.@INCTelangana @manickamtagore @ShayarImran pic.twitter.com/sRaDIBtrbb — Rashed Khan (@rashedkhan_inc) May 31, 2022

ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu & Jain deities inside Qutub Minar complex

Earlier last week, the ASI strongly opposed a petition before a Delhi court seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities inside the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi, asserting that it is a place of worship and its existing status cannot be altered. The submission was made by the ASI as Additional District Judge (ADJ) Nikhil Chopra said that the main issue arising out of the petition was the right to worship, and asked how can one claim a legal right for restoration for something which happened 800 years ago.

"Qutub Minar is not a place of worship and since the time of its protection by the central government, Qutub Minar or any part of Qutub Minar was not under worship by any community," ASI said.

