Amid Rafale Kickback Allegation During UPA Era, Exposé Author Says 'not Case Of One Party'

After the report of Mediapart brought in new twists and turns in the years-long controversy surrounding the procurement of the Rafale multi-role fighter by India, the French media house's journalist Yann Philippin in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Monday highlighted the two big revelations made in the report. Yann Philipin outlined that a middleman - Sushen Gupta - allegedly received commissions to the tune of 7.5 million euro for the deal between India and France. The commissions, the Mediapart journalist alleged, were made by aircraft manufacturer Dassault, the proof of the which was present with CBI.

"The first revelation is- while investigating the contract between India and France for the Rafale, the CBI investigated a middleman- Sushen Gupta- who received commission on this contract. The CBI discovered that Sushen Gupta received kickbacks through his Mauritius-based company Interstellar Technologies. The CBI, on this discovery, asked the Mauritius authorities for documents of the company and when they received these documents, the CBI authorities discovered that Sushen Gupta received kickbacks through his company Interstellar Technologies from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault through allegedly fake invoices. He received 7.5 million euros from the Dassault between 2007 and 2012," Yann Philippin said.

Moving on to the second revelation, the Mediapart journalist said, "The CBI received these documents from Mauritius on October 11, 2018, and just one week before that there had been corruption complaints filed through the CBI about alleged corruption on Rafale deal." He added, "The CBI had these two elements- the complaints as well as the documents from Mauritius, and still, they did not open an investigation immediately and decided to bury the case."

Yann Philippin, during the exclusive conversation, also pointed out that it was a 'highly political case, but not the case of a single political party'. "We published several documents, and what I want to say is that there are problematic facts," the Mediapart journalist added, outlining that the deal was entered into in the UPA regime, but was actually concluded in the regime of the NDA. Both, the NDA and the UPA government had problems."

The Rafale deal controversy

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi had raised questions on the Rafale deal in Parliament on why only 36 aircraft were being acquired when 126 were needed. On the pricing of the Rafale jets, he had asked why it was changed from Rs 526 crore each to Rs 1600 crore each and questioned choosing Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence for the joint venture with Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) over HAL. These allegations were denied by then-Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, affirming that no government approvals were required for the joint venture between two private companies. Moreover, the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities in the deal and gave a clean chit to the Union government on the deal. Late Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had also dismissed the UPA's 126-jet deal being tenable when India chose to go in for 36 jets in a flyaway condition.

Dassault paid €14.6 Mn to intermediary Sushen Gupta over the period 2004-2013 to sell Rafale.



So UPA was collecting kickbacks but couldn’t close the deal? NDA later scrapped it and got into a contract with the French Govt, which upset Rahul Gandhi no end.https://t.co/TlFPrbNgHs — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 8, 2021

The BJP has hit out at the Congress over the matter, with Amit Malviya imputing motive to Rahul Gandhi making the 'Rafale scam' his biggest poll-plank before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which didn't go well for the Congress party and its former president who was himself beaten in the party's bastion Amethi and is now a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.