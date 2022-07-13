Amid Rains, Maha CM Shinde Discusses Handling Of Dams; 'govt On Alert To Avert Disasters'

In light of the rain-related havoc, CM Shinde assured the administration is on alert and the affected people have been provided with the necessary facilities. Shinde was talking to the media after paying respects to Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

Commenting on his dialogue with the senior state officials on managing the flood-related situation in Maharashtra, CM Shinde said, “Since morning, I have been interacting with district officials. Late in the night, I also discussed with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava on a variety of issues including that of handling of the gates of dams. Overall, the state administration is on alert to avert any disaster however in case of an untoward incident, the national and state agencies are equipped to handle the situation.”

He further added and said that the state has also made the necessary arrangements for the people who have been displaced due to floods, “The affected people have been shifted to secure areas and the administration is providing them with all the necessary facilities.”

‘Farmers affected by floods will be provided with incentive subsidy scheme’: CM Shinde

The MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, Shinde announced on July 12 about providing the benefits of the 'incentive subsidy scheme' to the farmers, whose farms have been damaged by the incessant rains in the state. He also pointed to the fact that unfair conditions in the scheme will be removed. Taking to his Twitter handle Shinde said, "The state government will provide incentive subsidy scheme to the farmers affected by heavy rains and the oppressive conditions of the scheme will be removed."

It’s pertinent to mention that lakhs of farmers were denied the benefits of the scheme, according to which, farmers who repay their loans were not qualified to avail the benefits of getting the subsidy of Rs 50,000.

Rain damage in Maharashtra (As on July 10)

Houses damaged: 838

Deaths since June 1: 76 (9 in the last 24 hrs)

People shifted to safer locations: 4,916

Relief camps set up by the state disaster and rehabilitation department: 35

Animal deaths: 125

