Amid Rapid Rise In Covid-19 Cases In India, These States Make Wearing Masks Mandatory

India logged 5,357 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with an active caseload of 32,814 ON Sunday, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47 per cent.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths. While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent, 44192837 discharges were logged.

According to the official statement of the ministry, 92.26 crore total COVID tests have been conducted so far, and 1,09,378 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 curbs back

Amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the majority of the nation in recent days, some states have made masks mandatory, while others have issued cautionary regulations. The governments of Puducherry and Haryana have made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. Kerala has also made masks mandatory for pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with lifestyle diseases.

In a review meeting earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states to maintain vigilance and assess the readiness of medical institutions.

On Monday and Tuesday, a nationwide mock drill will be conducted to evaluate the emergency preparation of both public and private hospitals.

Delhi logged 535 fresh COVID cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

On Friday, Delhi logged 733 COVID cases, the most in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent. The national capital recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022. On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30 per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent. At present, the city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,938. The data showed that 2,321 COVID tests were conducted on Friday. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh COVID infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

