Amid Remdesivir Black Marketing, firm Releases Info On Drug's Availability Across India

In a move to make it convenient for people to have the access to the drug, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' official website has given complete information on how to check the availability of the injectable COVID-19 drug. The action comes as India is facing the worst ever condition of the pandemic and also due to the high black marketing of the drug. Several states are also facing a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has passed strict notice for the drug to be given only to patients with severe conditions and it is not meant to be used at home. The instructions came after concerns over the unreasonable use of it. The drug is been given to those who are hospitalized under serious conditions and are under oxygen support.

Dr Reddy's website to have complete information on Remdesivir

The website readytofightcovid.in gives a complete list of hospitals and pharma shops where the vaccine is available with phone numbers and addresses. The website also provides a helpline number 1800-266-708 available 24/7 for any query regarding the drug. The website has been created to give people easy access to their local areas where they can find the drug. The website gives information about local distributors of Dr Reddy's laboratories who are involved in the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.

Black marketing of Remdesivir

Recently three people were arrested for alleged black marketing of the COVID-19 drug from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The trio was reportedly trying to sell the injection at a cost of Rs 20,000. Several such cases are getting reported from different parts of India.

Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have warned over the shortage of the drug which is adding to the issue of increasing cases in the country. Earlier this week Government also halted the export of the drug to cover for the surge of virus in the country. The government has also assured a boost in the production of the drug with a reduction in price as well.

India in the last 24 hours added a bizarre jump in new COVID-19 cases with a figure of two lakh. The total count of the country is 1.4 crore now.

Remdesivir black marketing: Pharma firm releases list of places of drug's availability across India