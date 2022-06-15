Amid Reports Of Surge In Fuel Demand, Centre Clarifies 'enough Supply To Meet Any Rise'

On 15th June the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, released a statement which stated that the production of petrol and diesel in the country is more than sufficient to take care of any demand surge. The statement was issued as a response to the speculation that there is a fuel shortage in the country, especially in states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The ministry also stated that in order to serve the extra demand, sufficient supplies of petrol and diesel are being made available. Clarifying the reason for the increase in demand, the ministry said, "In the past few days, some areas have reported a big increase in instances of rush at the PSU Retail Outlets, leading to delays and increased waiting time for customers. This has, in turn, led to speculation of supply constraints by the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies."

"It is a fact that at specific locations in some states, there has been a significant increase in demand for Petrol and Diesel, with an increase being as high as 50% during the first half of June 2022 over corresponding period of last year. In particular, this has been noticed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. These are States where large quantity of supply was being done by Retail Outlets belonging to Private Marketing Companies and where the distances from Supply locations i.e. Terminals and Depots are longer," said the ministry.

The ministry clarified that the seasonal surge in demand due to agricultural activities is the reason behind the recent increase in demand, with bulk buyers shifting their purchases to retail outlets, and a substantial reduction in sales by Private Marketing companies with their substantial volumes having shifted to PSU ROs.

On June 14, a clarification was also issued by Indian oil Corporation stating that fuel availability at all its outlets was fine and there was no need to panic.

Dear Customers, This is to assure that product availability at our retail outlets is absolutely normal. There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. #IndianOil is fully committed to serve at all times. @HardeepSPuri @ChairmanIOCL — Director (Marketing), IndianOil (@DirMktg_iocl) June 14, 2022

More than sufficient petrol production

The ministry stated that Oil Companies have geared up to tackle these issues by increasing the stocks at depots and terminals. Extra movement of tank trucks to serve the retail outlets is being planned, in addition to the extended working hours of depots and terminals, to cater to the extra demand, according to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Provision of extra quantities of fuels for supply in the affected States, is being looked at as well.

The statement further said, "The Companies are ensuring that sufficient supplies of Petrol and Diesel are available to cater to this extra demand, and they are committed to fulfill the energy needs of the nation."