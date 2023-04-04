Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Mask Mandatory For Govt Employees In Maha's Satara

In view of the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.

The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately.

The collector also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

In the wake of a spurt in cases of COVID-19 and influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration.

"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department.

A day before, the state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's tally of active cases stands at 3,532 active cases, a health official said on Monday.