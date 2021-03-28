Amid Rising COVID Cases, Delhi Govt Set Limit For marriage Gathering & Other Events 

In view of the increasing number of COVID cases, the Delhi government had set a limit of 100 guests for wedding celebrations in closed spaces across the national capital on Saturday. The maximum number of people permitted to attend a wedding celebration in open spaces is now 200, as per the official statement.

Delhi govt sets a limit for gatherings amid a surge in COVID cases

A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed in closed spaces, with a ceiling of 100 people. According to a statement from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), numbers will be permitted in open spaces while keeping the size of the ground/space in mind, with a ceiling of 200 people subject to strict adherence to "wearing masks, maintaining social distance, provision for thermal scanning, and using hand wash or sanitizer." Previously, the maximum number of people permitted to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space was 200, although open spaces had no limit. Furthermore, no more than 50 people are allowed to attend funeral-related activities. These orders will be in place until April 30.

Only 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed in closed spaces: DDMA

On March 23, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals like Holi and Navratri, as well as general gatherings, will be restricted.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered nearly 1,558 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the National Capital to 6,55,834. After 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall number of fatalities has risen to 10,987. Currently, there are 6,051 active cases in the state, with 6,38,212 recovered so far. However, India registered 62,714 new infections and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Saturday. The total number of people who have recovered from the diseases now stands at 1,13,23,762. As of now the country recorded 1,19,06,652 confirmed cases, with 4,86,310 active cases and 1,61,552 deaths.

