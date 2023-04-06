Amid Rising COVID Cases, Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold High-level Meeting On April 7

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories on Friday, April 7 afternoon, according to sources.

A review routine meeting was also held by the COVID empowerment group on Wednesday, April 5. The meeting was held in the presence of Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR, and other senior health officials.

As per sources, it was a review meeting to know the situation of COVID-19 and the country's preparedness for it. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attended the meeting.

'Be alert but do not worry,' says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn’t increased hospitalisation.”

Further speaking about vaccination in the country, Mandaviya said that there are enough vaccines available at various organisations.The Health Minister said, "There is enough vaccine available both through government and non-government organisations."

He also added, "We all are vaccinated and we just need to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

India recorded 5,335 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate (3.32 percent and a weekly positivity rate (2.89 percent), nearly 20 percent higher cases than Wednesday as per the data of Union Health Ministry.

The ministry also stated that it is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months.

India witnessing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases

India has been witnessing an upward trend in the last few days with the daily new COVID-19 cases mounting continuously between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

India's active COVID caseload currently stands at 25,587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 percent, the ministry said.

There were a total of 2,826 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recoveries stands at 4,41,82, 538 and India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 percent.

